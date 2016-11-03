20:28 3 November 2016
Holocaust-themed film bags top prize at Tokyo film festival
By May Masangkay and Sarah Suk
TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo
A German-Austrian film that tackles the Holocaust theme won the Tokyo Grand Prix, the top prize at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival, on Thursday as the 10-day showcase of films from around the world came to a close.
"The Bloom of Yesterday" follows the struggle of a noted German Holocaust researcher with his family history, being a grandson of a Nazi war criminal, and his love story with a French Jewish woman.
"I'm so moved because as you can imagine, it was really not easy to bring this film alive," director Chris Kraus said in accepting the award at a Tokyo theater, referring to the difficulty of film production and distribution given the sensitivity of the topic.
