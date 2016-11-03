Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 22:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:28 3 November 2016

Holocaust-themed film bags top prize at Tokyo film festival

By May Masangkay and Sarah Suk
TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo

A German-Austrian film that tackles the Holocaust theme won the Tokyo Grand Prix, the top prize at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival, on Thursday as the 10-day showcase of films from around the world came to a close.

"The Bloom of Yesterday" follows the struggle of a noted German Holocaust researcher with his family history, being a grandson of a Nazi war criminal, and his love story with a French Jewish woman.

"I'm so moved because as you can imagine, it was really not easy to bring this film alive," director Chris Kraus said in accepting the award at a Tokyo theater, referring to the difficulty of film production and distribution given the sensitivity of the topic.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • "The Bloom of Yesterday" wins top prize at Tokyo film festival
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  2. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  3. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna
  4. 28 Oct 2016Cambodia kicks off biggest sporting event in half decade
  5. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete