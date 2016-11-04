Close

November 4, 2016 16:22

14:56 4 November 2016

SNAPSHOT: Japan holds annual quake, tsunami preparedness drill

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

Japan held an annual drill Friday to prepare the disaster-prone country for a major earthquake and tsunami, a day before World Tsunami Awareness Day.

While the government tested its system for sending emergency bulletins warning people of an impending massive quake, more than 400,000 people in Wakayama Prefecture took part in a drill to protect themselves during an enormous temblor.

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.N. resolution in 2015 to declare a World Tsunami Awareness Day derived from the "Inamura no Hi" anecdote about a villager in the western Japanese prefecture who on Nov. 5, 1854, warned his community of an approaching tsunami by setting fire to his rice sheaves.

In the drill to quickly pass on information regarding an impending quake to local governments and companies across the country, some local governments used their wireless systems to automatically broadcast the received information through speakers.

However, the wireless systems of at least three local governments malfunctioned and failed to make automatic broadcasts.

In the city of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan, middle school and high school students and their teachers took part in a quake preparedness drill in the wake of a series of major quakes that hit the area in April.

==Kyodo

