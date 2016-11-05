History made as climate pact becomes int'l law: U.N. chief

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Friday history was made as a landmark climate change agreement has entered into force in record time and ahead of a major climate change conference that kicks off in Morocco next week.

"Today we make history in humankind's efforts to combat climate change," Ban said in remarks. "The landmark Paris Agreement on climate change has entered into force."

The accord, adopted in Paris last December at a U.N. climate change conference, was ratified by major emitters, including China and the United States.

It aims to hold the global average temperature rises to "well below" 2 C above preindustrial levels to avoid the serious consequences of climate change.

As about 100 countries to date had ratified the agreement so far, accounting for nearly 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the U.N. chief explained how "the reach of the Paris Agreement is growing."

He noted that just this week, Gabon, Indonesia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa and Vietnam have joined.

"We hope Japan will do it (ratify) very soon," the U.N. chief said.

Japan's Diet was expected to approve a bill to ratify the agreement by Friday, but a vote on the bill has been postponed. It is expected to be passed next week before documents can be sent to the United Nations enabling Tokyo to become a signatory to the accord.

Despite the positive momentum that has been generated Ban warned, "We remain in a race against time."

In emphasizing how today's global citizens are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation to prevent it, he also stressed the importance of shifting to a low-emission, climate resilient path.

"Now is the time to strengthen global resolve, do what science demands and seize the opportunity to build a safer, more sustainable world for all."

