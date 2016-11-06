21:52 6 November 2016
Pro-democracy demonstrators clash with police in H.K.
HONG KONG, Nov. 6, Kyodo
Several thousand people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against China's plan to intervene in a controversy involving two pro-independence lawmakers-elect.
The organizer of the demonstration put the turnout at 11,000.
Some of the protestors deviated from the pre-planned route and headed to the Central Government Liaison Office, Beijing's representative here. Police officers who formed a barricade to stop their advance resorted to using pepper spray on them, according to local reports. Some of the protestors were detained.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.