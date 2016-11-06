Close

Kyodo News

November 6, 2016 22:49

21:52 6 November 2016

Pro-democracy demonstrators clash with police in H.K.

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, Kyodo

Several thousand people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against China's plan to intervene in a controversy involving two pro-independence lawmakers-elect.

The organizer of the demonstration put the turnout at 11,000.

Some of the protestors deviated from the pre-planned route and headed to the Central Government Liaison Office, Beijing's representative here. Police officers who formed a barricade to stop their advance resorted to using pepper spray on them, according to local reports. Some of the protestors were detained.

