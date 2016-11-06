Pro-democracy demonstrators clash with police in H.K.

Several thousand people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against China's plan to intervene in a controversy involving two pro-independence lawmakers-elect.

The organizer of the demonstration put the turnout at 11,000.

Some of the protestors deviated from the pre-planned route and headed to the Central Government Liaison Office, Beijing's representative here. Police officers who formed a barricade to stop their advance resorted to using pepper spray on them, according to local reports. Some of the protestors were detained.