13:54 9 November 2016

Genkai nuclear reactors clear key step before restart

TOKYO, Nov. 9, Kyodo

Nuclear regulation authorities concluded Wednesday that two nuclear reactors at a power plant in southwestern Japan met new safety standards, paving the way for their restart as early as fiscal 2017 starting April.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority approved a screening report submitted by Kyushu Electric Power Co. on the operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Genkai power plant in Saga Prefecture.

It would be the sixth case of approval since Japan introduced the rule following the 2011 nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi plant if the restart is finally authorized through procedures such as winning local consent, while dozens of nuclear plants remain idle.

