23:35 9 November 2016
Tram overturns in south London, killing 5 people
LONDON, Nov. 9, Kyodo
Five people died and more than 50 were injured when a tram derailed in south London early Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Emergency workers were attempting to rescue passengers from the tram that tipped on its side in Croydon, about 15 kilometers from central London. The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, local media reported.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
