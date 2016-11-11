Close

Kyodo News

November 11, 2016 22:40

19:13 11 November 2016

Japan, China face difficulty holding ministerial meeting by year-end

BEIJING, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Japan and China are finding it almost impossible to hold a meeting involving finance, foreign and other key ministers of both sides by the end of this year as previously agreed, diplomats with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The difficulty mainly stems from China's reluctance to adjust schedules of its ministers for the meeting in Japan, providing further evidence of the stalled bilateral relationship, according to the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One year ago, in their first one-on-one talks, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang agreed to resume the two countries' high-level economic dialogue at an early date in 2016.

