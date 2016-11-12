Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 19:36

16:47 12 November 2016

Pakistan raps Japan's "discriminatory" nuclear deal with India

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 12, Kyodo

Pakistan fears Japan's signing of a civilian nuclear technology deal with India could undermine regional stability, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said, while asking the international community not to discriminate against his country in favor of its archrival neighbor.

Nafess Zakaria, responding to a Kyodo News query on Friday's deal inked during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo, urged Japan and other countries "to objectively assess the consequences of discriminatory approaches to our region."

Pakistan, he said, considers that the exemption granted to India by the Vienna-based Nuclear Suppliers Group, effectively allowing the South Asian country to expand its nuclear power industry, "has negatively impacted the strategic balance in the region."

