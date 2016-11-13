Close

November 13, 2016 19:44

18:15 13 November 2016

Disaster preparedness drill held at nuclear power plant in north Japan

SAPPORO, Nov. 13, Kyodo

The Japanese government began a two-day disaster drill Sunday at the Tomari power plant in Hokkaido, simulating a severe nuclear accident occurring after a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

About 14,000 officials and residents are expected to take part in the exercise that includes training in evacuating foreigners to shelters, as the number of foreign visitors to Japan's northernmost main island surpassed 2 million in the past year through March.

The drill started early Sunday morning under an assumption that tsunami up to 3.4 meters high may strike after a strong earthquake rocked the village of Tomari where Hokkaido Electric Power Co. has a nuclear power plant.

