November 14, 2016 7:47

07:20 14 November 2016

Trump names Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus chief of staff

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, Kyodo

Donald Trump named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus his chief of staff Sunday, placing one of his loyal Republican advisers in one of the most powerful positions in the White House, according to U.S. media.

Trump also appointed Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign CEO and executive chairman of Breitbart News, as a chief strategist and senior counselor, the reports said.

"Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again," Trump was quoted as saying in a statement released by the campaign.

