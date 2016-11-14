2 dead following powerful quake in New Zealand

At least two people have died after a powerful earthquake registering magnitude 7.8 struck New Zealand's South Island just after midnight Sunday.

Prime Minister John Key said in a press conference early Monday in the capital Wellington that further details were not yet known, adding that there had been very little communication from the most affected areas such as Kaikoura and Culverden.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit some 93 kilometers north-northwest of Christchurch at a depth of 23 km, causing a tsunami to hit the northeastern coast of the island.