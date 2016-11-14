Japan economy grows for 3rd qtr, annualized 2.2% in July-Sept.

The Japanese economy grew an annualized 2.2 percent in real terms in the third quarter of 2016, expanding for the third consecutive quarterly increase, lifted by a rise in exports, while consumer spending and capital investment lacked vigor, government data showed Monday.

The growth, measured by the inflated-adjusted gross domestic product in real terms, was stronger than the average market forecast of an annualized 0.8 percent expansion in a Kyodo News survey.

The expansion in July-September period corresponds to a 0.5 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced at home.