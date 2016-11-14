BOJ Kuroda expresses confidence in achieving 2% inflation goal

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed confidence Monday that the central bank's 2 percent inflation goal will be met around fiscal 2018, saying a pickup in oil prices and possible wage growth could help push up prices.

But Kuroda also warned there are downside risks to consumer prices in Japan given uncertainties over the global economy, indicating the BOJ is closely watching the impact of the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

"Despite the recent weakness in price developments, the momentum toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent seems to be maintained," Kuroda said in a speech at a meeting of business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.