Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 13:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:30 14 November 2016

BOJ Kuroda expresses confidence in achieving 2% inflation goal

NAGOYA, Nov. 14, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed confidence Monday that the central bank's 2 percent inflation goal will be met around fiscal 2018, saying a pickup in oil prices and possible wage growth could help push up prices.

But Kuroda also warned there are downside risks to consumer prices in Japan given uncertainties over the global economy, indicating the BOJ is closely watching the impact of the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

"Despite the recent weakness in price developments, the momentum toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent seems to be maintained," Kuroda said in a speech at a meeting of business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • BOJ chief Kuroda gives speech in Nagoya
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook
  2. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 8 Nov 2016Philippines commemorates 3rd anniversary of typhoon disaster
  5. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete