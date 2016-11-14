Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 13:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:37 14 November 2016

Japan economy grows for 3rd qtr but consumption, capex remain weak

By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Nov. 14, Kyodo

The Japanese economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the July-September period, driven by a rise in exports, but consumer spending and capital investment lacked vigor, government data showed Monday.

The country's gross domestic product grew an annualized 2.2 percent in real terms, beating the average market forecast of 0.8 percent growth in a Kyodo News survey. The expansion in the July-September period corresponds to a 0.5 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

Although the Japanese economy reported the third quarterly rise, analysts say it may face difficulty in gathering momentum amid weak domestic demand and a strong yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook
  2. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 8 Nov 2016Philippines commemorates 3rd anniversary of typhoon disaster
  5. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete