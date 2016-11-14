Japan economy grows for 3rd qtr but consumption, capex remain weak

The Japanese economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the July-September period, driven by a rise in exports, but consumer spending and capital investment lacked vigor, government data showed Monday.

The country's gross domestic product grew an annualized 2.2 percent in real terms, beating the average market forecast of 0.8 percent growth in a Kyodo News survey. The expansion in the July-September period corresponds to a 0.5 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

Although the Japanese economy reported the third quarterly rise, analysts say it may face difficulty in gathering momentum amid weak domestic demand and a strong yen.