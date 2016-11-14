All 4,300 makeshift homes completed in quake-hit Kumamoto

The construction of temporary housing units was completed Monday in southwestern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, devastated by powerful earthquakes in mid-April, paving the way for affected residents to rebuild their lives.

The plan to construct 4,303 temporary houses in a total of 16 municipalities was achieved as the last 42 homes were finished in the town of Mifune.

Shown to the media Monday were six barrier-free houses built for physically disabled people in the town of Mashiki, one of the communities hit hardest by the series of strong quakes.