12:54 14 November 2016
All 4,300 makeshift homes completed in quake-hit Kumamoto
KUMAMOTO, Nov. 14, Kyodo
The construction of temporary housing units was completed Monday in southwestern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, devastated by powerful earthquakes in mid-April, paving the way for affected residents to rebuild their lives.
The plan to construct 4,303 temporary houses in a total of 16 municipalities was achieved as the last 42 homes were finished in the town of Mifune.
Shown to the media Monday were six barrier-free houses built for physically disabled people in the town of Mashiki, one of the communities hit hardest by the series of strong quakes.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.