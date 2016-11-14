Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:54 14 November 2016

All 4,300 makeshift homes completed in quake-hit Kumamoto

KUMAMOTO, Nov. 14, Kyodo

The construction of temporary housing units was completed Monday in southwestern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, devastated by powerful earthquakes in mid-April, paving the way for affected residents to rebuild their lives.

The plan to construct 4,303 temporary houses in a total of 16 municipalities was achieved as the last 42 homes were finished in the town of Mifune.

Shown to the media Monday were six barrier-free houses built for physically disabled people in the town of Mashiki, one of the communities hit hardest by the series of strong quakes.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • All 4,300 makeshift homes completed in quake-hit Kumamoto
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook
  2. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 8 Nov 2016Philippines commemorates 3rd anniversary of typhoon disaster
  5. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete