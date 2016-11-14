Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 13:49

13:01 14 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 14) Enkianthus aflame with autumn color

TOKYO, Nov. 14, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Enkianthus aflame with autumn color

-- A Japanese enkianthus aflame with autumn color is lit up at Ankokuji Temple in the western Japan city of Toyooka. Seen from the main hall through a 1.8-meter by 3.6-meter door frame, the tree looks like a painting. The event goes through Nov. 20, 2016.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15384/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

