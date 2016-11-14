13:01 14 November 2016
Video Advisory (Nov. 14) Enkianthus aflame with autumn color
Enkianthus aflame with autumn color
-- A Japanese enkianthus aflame with autumn color is lit up at Ankokuji Temple in the western Japan city of Toyooka. Seen from the main hall through a 1.8-meter by 3.6-meter door frame, the tree looks like a painting. The event goes through Nov. 20, 2016.
