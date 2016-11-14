Xi, Trump agree to boost cooperation during 1st phone conversation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump agreed Monday that bilateral ties between the two major powers are "important" and that they will strengthen cooperation.

During their first phone conversation since Trump won the U.S. presidential election last week, China's state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying that "facts have proved that China-U.S. cooperation is the only correct choice."

Xi and Trump also agreed during their morning conversation to maintain close contact, establish a good working relationship and meet in person as soon as they can, according to the broadcaster.