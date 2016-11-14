Close

Kyodo News

November 14, 2016 16:50

15:16 14 November 2016

Abe acknowledges bleak TPP outlook ahead of talks with Trump

TOKYO, Nov. 14, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted Monday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact is in trouble after last week's election of TPP opponent Donald Trump as the next U.S. president, but said he will drive home his views on free trade in a meeting with Trump later this week.

"To be frank, I recognize that (the TPP) has hit difficult circumstances," Abe told a session of a special upper house committee deliberating the pact.

"But that doesn't mean it's over," he said.

