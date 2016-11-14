2-year-old girl injured in Indonesian church attack dies

A 2-year-old girl, who was among four children injured when a former convicted terrorist threw a Molotov cocktail at churchgoers in central Indonesia on Sunday morning, died before dawn Monday of serious burns, the National Police said.

Spokesman Agus Rianto said Adek Intan Olivia Marbun died at 3:05 a.m. at a local hospital in the East Kalimantan provincial capital of Samarinda on the island of Borneo, from "her burn injuries, that covered 78 percent of her body, and respiratory infection."

The four children, aged between two and four years old, were burned after a man, wearing a shirt with the words "Jihad, Way of Life" on it, threw a Molotov cocktail at churchgoers outside the Oikumene Christian Church in Samarinda just as they were heading to the parking lot after attending mass.