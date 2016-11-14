Soccer: S. Arabia coach van Marwijk looks to beat Japan again

The pressure is on Japan, not on Saudi Arabia, and the visitors will play for all three points, Saudi Arabia soccer coach Bert van Marwijk said Monday.

Van Marwijk's side can take a commanding six-point lead over Japan in Group B of the Asian World Cup qualifiers, should they win Tuesday at Saitama Stadium.

Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, but victory against Japan will put them in an excellent position to qualify for Russia, halfway through the campaign.

Van Marwijk faced Japan on the 2010 World Cup stage, defeating the Blue Samurai 1-0 in the first round as manager of his native Netherlands, who went on to reach the final in South Africa.

Tuesday's game will be the Saudis' first true test of these qualifiers, having played three of their first four games at home. Their one away match was in neutral Malaysia, where they beat Iraq, who cannot host games in their war-torn homeland.

Van Marwijk, however, said the heat is on Japan, who need a win to climb into the top two of the group.

"Pressure is good for sportsmen, for footballers, for the coach," van Marwijk said. "But I think the big pressure is on Japan."

"We always play to win and we try to play everywhere the same, whether we play in Saudi Arabia or whether we play abroad. It makes no difference for us. But we know the quality of Japan, but I think they also know our qualities."

"We are looking forward to this game, and tomorrow we play against the big favorites of this group. We are excited, well prepared and we know we are playing against a very good team."

"But we have a lot of confidence in ourselves."

Added his captain, Osama Hawsawi, "The manager knows full well how we ought to play Japan."

While the Dutch manager got the better of Takeshi Okada's Japan six years ago, van Marwijk knows the circumstances are vastly different this time and is not taking his team's position on the table for granted.

Yet he remained bullet-proof confident about the chances of Saudi Arabia silencing the sellout crowd at the 62,000-seater on Tuesday.

"We think about developing the team and the way we play. It's very simple, we want to do everything we do better, every time," van Marwijk said. "Till now, we've been doing well. But it's no guarantee that tomorrow will be better again."

"But we stay working on it, win or lose. But we have a lot of confidence. I think we have good players, I think we have a good team."

