Largest supermoon in 68 years visible in parts of Japan

Monday night offered people in parts of Japan a close encounter with the latest supermoon, as Earth's satellite made its closest approach since 1948.

The Japanese Archipelago had inclement weather in many parts and the moon was visible only in limited areas such as northern regions.

This month's full moon -- with its surface shades resembling a rabbit pounding a rice cake with a pestle and mortar -- appeared the biggest and brightest in nearly 70 years, a rare event that will not occur again until Nov. 25, 2034.