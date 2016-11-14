23:43 14 November 2016
Abe, German Pres. Gauck affirm shared stance on rule of law
TOKYO, Nov. 14, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German President Joachim Gauck agreed in Tokyo on Monday to cooperate in building an international order based on the rule of law, apparently reflecting shared concerns over China's expansionary activities at sea.
Gauck told a joint press conference after meeting Abe that he is "watching with concern" the situation in the East and South China seas. The leaders affirmed that they will not recognize attempts to change the status quo by force.
Japan has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese vessels operating near the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.