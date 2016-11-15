Close

Kyodo News

November 15, 2016 10:57

10:15 15 November 2016

Japanese troops given new security role for U.N. mission in S. Sudan

TOKYO, Nov. 15, Kyodo

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to assign Self-Defense Forces personnel a controversial new security duty -- rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack -- during peacekeeping operations in conflict-mired South Sudan.

It is the first time that SDF troops have been given a mandate to carry out their expanded roles under Japan's new security legislation that came into force in March. The new duty is in line with broadened criteria covering their use of weapons.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has said the legislation will lead Japan to more actively contribute to regional security and international peace-building efforts, but critics fear the changes could erode the pacifist Constitution and embroil Japanese troops in overseas military actions for the first time since the end of World War II.

