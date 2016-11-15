Close

Kyodo News

November 15, 2016 13:57

12:33 15 November 2016

Russian minister held over corruption, impact on Japan ties feared

MOSCOW, Nov. 15, Kyodo

Russian Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev, who is in charge of compiling Moscow's proposals for possible economic cooperation between Russia and Japan, was detained Tuesday on suspicion of receiving a $2 million bribe, according to local media.

Ulyukayev's detention, announced by the Russian Investigative Committee, could impact Russo-Japanese relations as the two countries negotiate the status of a group of Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off northern Japan.

"We are talking about extorting a bribe, together with threatening Rosneft. Ulyukayev was caught red-handed when receiving the money," Russia's Tass news agency quoted Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the investigative body, as saying.

