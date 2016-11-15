Close

Kyodo News

November 15, 2016 16:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:28 15 November 2016

Abe warns TPP impasse would shift focus to China-inclusive trade pact

TOKYO, Nov. 15, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that roadblocks in the pursuit of the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership would shift attention to another envisioned regional free trade pact that includes China, but not the United States.

"There's no doubt that there would be a pivot to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership if the TPP doesn't go forward," Abe told an upper house committee deliberating on the ratification of the TPP after a related bill passed the lower house last week.

"RCEP doesn't include the United Sates, leaving China the economy with the largest gross domestic product," Abe said of the regional market opening pact that has been under negotiation since 2013.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • PM Abe attends upper house TPP session
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  5. 9 Nov 2016India's Modi seeks Japan's nuclear energy collaboration ahead of visit

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete