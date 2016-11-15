SNAPSHOT: Online fame drives visitors to museum showcasing oddly shaped rocks

A museum in Chichibu, northwest of Tokyo, has been drawing more visitors since its unique collection of more than 1,700 rocks resembling human faces gained online fame.

Among the exhibits at Chichibu Chinsekikan (museum of rare rocks), are "Elvis Presley," a rock that looks like a man sporting a pompadour hairstyle, and "Yeltsin" resembling former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

Its current curator, Yoshiko Hayama, 67, said the rocks were collected by her father, Shoji Hayama, who opened the museum in 1990.

Her father, who died six years ago aged 89, started what turned out to be his 50-year-long hobby of amassing rocks that resemble human faces after an acquaintance gave him a rock that looked to have eyes and a mouth due to a seashell buried inside.

The idea to begin the collection apparently came to her father in a dream, she said, with a vision of that rock urging him to amass similarly unique stones.

"At first I thought it is my father's silly pastime. But now it is entertaining so many visitors," Hayama said.

Not all exhibits are rocks resembling celebrities. There are rocks that simply look like crying faces or laughing faces because of cracks or patterns in their formation.

Most of the rocks were found on the banks of the local Arakawa River.

The museum is located 10-minute walk from Chichibu Railway's Kagemori Station. It is closed on Tuesdays and charges 400 yen for adults and 200 yen for junior high school students and younger visitors to enter.

==Kyodo