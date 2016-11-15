Close

November 15, 2016 16:58

14:56 15 November 2016

Sharp aims for 30% share in Indonesia's refrigerator market

JAKARTA, Nov. 15, Kyodo

PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a recipient of this year's Indonesia Customer Satisfaction Award in the refrigerator category, is aiming to boost its market share to 30 percent next year from the current 26 percent.

Herdiana Anita, general manager of the product planning division at Sharp Indonesia, said Sharp has been trying to meet the needs of Indonesian consumers who are now opting for colorful and energy-efficient two-door refrigerators with a large freezer.

Sharp Indonesia will launch two new types of refrigerator -- a single-door and a two-door -- in December in a bid to achieve a market share of 30 percent next year, she added.

