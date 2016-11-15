Close

16:06 15 November 2016

Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva

BEIJING, Nov. 15, Kyodo

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, possibly en route to Geneva to meet with U.S experts to discuss nuclear and other issues for the first time since Donald Trump was elected to be the next president of the United States.

The arrival of Choe Son Hui, head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's U.S. affairs bureau, from Pyongyang was confirmed by Kyodo News at a Beijing airport, with a source familiar with the situation saying that she will be holding informal talks with U.S. researchers on North Korean affairs in the Swiss city.

Choe's upcoming discussions are North Korea's first known major contact with people from the United States since Trump won the U.S. presidential election last week.

