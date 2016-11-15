17:17 15 November 2016
Road reopened after huge sinkhole in Fukuoka is filled with soil
FUKUOKA, Nov. 15, Kyodo
A road that was closed last week as the result of a huge sinkhole reopened early Tuesday morning in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka after the sinkhole was filled with soil.
Following a meeting of ground soil experts on Monday, a road roller was used to check the ground's strength, allowing experts to declare there were no safety problems.
Repair work on a damaged sewer pipe, utility lines and NTT Corp.'s telecommunication lines has all been completed and Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima said the ground is now 30 times stronger than before.
