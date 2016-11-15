Close

Kyodo News

November 15, 2016 20:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:17 15 November 2016

Road reopened after huge sinkhole in Fukuoka is filled with soil

FUKUOKA, Nov. 15, Kyodo

A road that was closed last week as the result of a huge sinkhole reopened early Tuesday morning in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka after the sinkhole was filled with soil.

Following a meeting of ground soil experts on Monday, a road roller was used to check the ground's strength, allowing experts to declare there were no safety problems.

Repair work on a damaged sewer pipe, utility lines and NTT Corp.'s telecommunication lines has all been completed and Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima said the ground is now 30 times stronger than before.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Road reopened after huge sinkhole in Fukuoka is filled with soil
  • Road reopened after huge sinkhole in Fukuoka is filled with soil
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Nov 2016Duterte gives Marcos kin green light for hero's burial of ex-dictator
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  4. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  5. 9 Nov 2016India's Modi seeks Japan's nuclear energy collaboration ahead of visit

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete