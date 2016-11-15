Soccer: Japan beat S. Arabia in make-or-break World Cup qualifier

Genki Haraguchi became the first Japanese to score in four successive World Cup final qualifiers and Hiroshi Kiyotake struck from the spot as Japan defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Tuesday.

Haraguchi netted a crucial second for Vahid Halilhodzic's side in the 80th minute after Kiyotake converted a controversial penalty in the final minute of the opening half. Captain Osama Hawsawi pulled one back for Saudi Arabia in the dying minutes.

Japan moved level on points (10) with the Saudis, who had led Group B going into the day.

"I want to congratulate the players first," Halilhodzic said. "Saudi Arabia are a good team, this is a huge win for us. It was a team victory. Things have been tough for us, but our courage and determination brought us the win."

Halilhodzic had hinted on Monday he may not start Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa and the former Algeria boss followed through, leaving Japan's two household names on the bench, as well as Shinji Okazaki.

Kiyotake was assigned to run the show again, while Yuya Kubo, who only made his debut in Friday's win over Oman, replaced Honda on the right wing. Yuya Osako, who scored two of Japan's four goals against Oman, kept his place up front ahead of Okazaki.

Japan came out roaring, completely suppressing Saudi Arabia for the first 20 minutes. The Saudis were quick in transition, scaring the hosts with the occasional counterattack, but largely suffocated in the face of relentless pressure from the four-time Asian champions.

It appeared, though, Japan would not be rewarded for their first-half domination as the clock ticked away toward the break.

But just minutes before the half, Kiyotake's shot went off Abdulmalek Al Khaibri in the area, forcing the referee to point to the spot. Kiyotake struck for the second straight game to open the scoring.

Japan stayed in control in the second half, when Haraguchi doubled their lead with 10 minutes to go. Hawsawi made it 2-1 in the 90th minute before being sent off for a second yellow three minutes later, but Japan hung on to take all three points to wrap up the year.

"It was a difficult game, but we kept our balance throughout the game, I thought," Kiyotake said. "But we keep playing next year so we can't let up."

