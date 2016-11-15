Soccer: Haraguchi makes history with winner in vital World Cup q'fying

Genki Haraguchi made a piece of Japanese soccer history in scoring the winner on Tuesday night, but the Hertha Berlin striker said his goal was merely an added bonus as Japan posted a crucial 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in Group B in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Haraguchi steered home after Shinji Kagawa got a touch on Yuto Nagatomo's cross in the 80th minute, becoming the first Japan player ever to score in four consecutive final-round qualifiers, one more than legendary striker Kazuyoshi Miura and Brazilian-born forward Wagner Lopes.

"The goal is really just a bit of a bonus for me. The team, Japan winning the game was the main objective and that is what I was playing for," the 25-year-old Haraguchi told reporters.

"I got a goal in the end and it was just an extra. I am happy about it but I don't want to just focus on that. There were plenty of positives in the performance today and that is the important thing."

"I don't (have any special feeling about being the first to score in four final qualifiers in a row) and I am just relieved that we won the game, that's the biggest thing. I got the right balance of carrying out the role (I had been given by coach Vahid Halilhodzic) and doing the things I wanted to do."

Former Urawa Reds attacker Haraguchi's purple patch started with the headed opener in a 2-0 win away to Thailand in Japan's second group match in September.

He was again on target here at his former home ground of Saitama Stadium in a last-gasp 2-1 win over Iraq last month, before scoring and also conceding a penalty that Mile Jedinak converted in a 1-1 draw away to Australia.

"I made a mistake and we could not get the three points against Australia and had I not, we would have won that game but I think I have done well in the last two games," he said.

In contrast to his goal-scoring form for Japan, Haraguchi has yet to hit the target for his club in 10 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

"I still have work to do and there were times in the game today where if I had a bit more individual quality we could have scored a second or third goal (before his winner). It's going to be hard returning to Hertha but I have to work on improving that."

==Kyodo