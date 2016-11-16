00:05 16 November 2016
Japan, Russia vow to advance talks for 10 economic cooperation deals
TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo
Japan and Russia agreed Tuesday to accelerate talks over compiling around 10 economic cooperation agreements to be signed in December when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet in Japan.
The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Japan-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
Tokyo hopes bilateral economic cooperation will pave the way toward settling a territorial dispute over islands seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II.
