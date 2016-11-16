Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 2:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:05 16 November 2016

Japan, Russia vow to advance talks for 10 economic cooperation deals

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Japan and Russia agreed Tuesday to accelerate talks over compiling around 10 economic cooperation agreements to be signed in December when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet in Japan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Japan-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

Tokyo hopes bilateral economic cooperation will pave the way toward settling a territorial dispute over islands seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, Russia hold talks on economic cooperation in Tokyo
  • Japan, Russia hold talks on economic cooperation in Tokyo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  4. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice security minister elected as Interpol president
  5. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete