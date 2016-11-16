Soccer: Japan beat Saudi Arabia, rise to World Cup qualification spot

Japan defeated Group B leaders Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier Tuesday, moving into second place on goal difference after Australia were held to a shock 2-2 draw at Thailand.

Behind goals from Genki Haraguchi, who became the first Japanese to score in four successive World Cup final qualifiers, and Hiroshi Kiyotake, Vahid Halilhodzic's men went level with the Saudis on 10 points, one ahead of the Socceroos. The top two from each of Asia's two groups qualify automatically for Russia in 2018.

Halilhodzic heaved a huge sigh of relief after wrapping up the year with a much-needed win.

"They were an extremely elegant team, but we managed to win," said Halilhodzic, whose side resume their qualifying campaign on March 23 away to the United Arab Emirates.

"I would not say it was excellent, but we played well. We've been in a tight spot, but this was a team victory. We were courageous and determined. We went after this win and I believe we deserve it."

"It was a beautiful victory, a huge victory. I really want to congratulate the players today. I'm proud of them."

Saudi Arabia coach Bert van Marwijk, who saw his captain Osama Hawsawi sent off in stoppage time just minutes after pulling one back, made no excuses for the defeat, saying the hosts merited the win.

"Sometimes your opponent is better," said van Marwijk, who coached the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final. "I think today, you have to be honest. Japan deserved to win."

"We knew that Japan are the favorites of this group, and we knew, to beat Japan, we have to be at our best. Every player has to be at his top level, and unfortunately that was not the case today. There were too many periods during the game when we were not ourselves."

"It's a shame, but we are going on."

Halilhodzic had hinted Monday he may not start Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa and the former Algeria boss followed through, leaving Japan's two household names, as well as Shinji Okazaki, on the bench.

Kiyotake was assigned to run the show again, while Yuya Kubo, who made his debut in Friday's friendly win over Oman, replaced Honda on the right wing. Yuya Osako, who scored two of Japan's four goals against Oman, kept his place up front ahead of Okazaki.

Despite the fresh faces in the lineup, Japan came out roaring, completely suppressing Saudi Arabia for the first 20 minutes.

The Saudis were quick in transition, scaring the hosts with the occasional counterattack, but largely suffocated in the face of relentless pressure from the four-time Asian champions.

It appeared, though, Japan would not be rewarded for their first-half domination as the clock ticked away toward the break.

But just minutes before the half, Kiyotake's shot went off Abdulmalek Al Khaibri in the area, forcing the referee to point to the spot. Kiyotake struck for the second straight game to open the scoring.

Japan stayed in control in the second half, when Haraguchi, who turned in a man-of-the-match caliber performance with industry and flair, doubled their lead with 10 minutes to go.

But Saudi Arabia continued to make Japan work, Hawsawi making it 2-1 in the 90th minute just before being sent off for a second yellow. Japan, though, hung on through almost six minutes of injury time to get their campaign back on track.

"I'm relieved," Osako said. "We're right back in it now. We need to go to the top of the table from here to make sure we can qualify for the World Cup."

Added Kiyotake: "It was a difficult game, but we kept our balance throughout the game, I thought. But we keep playing next year so we can't let up."

