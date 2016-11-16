Close

Kyodo News

November 16, 2016 17:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:47 16 November 2016

Japan regulator OKs another nuclear reactor to run beyond 40-yr limit

TOKYO, Nov. 16, Kyodo

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority gave approval Wednesday for a third reactor to operate beyond the mandated 40-year maximum lifespan, signaling a further weakening in enforcement of the limit introduced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The No. 3 unit at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama plant in Fukui Prefecture is the latest reactor allowed to continue in service beyond the limit following two such units at the utility's Takahama complex, also in Fukui.

The Mihama No. 3 unit, which began commercial operation in December 1976, went offline in May 2011 for a regular checkup and has not been restarted, undergoing inspections to meet tougher safety requirements introduced after the Fukushima disaster.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Mihama No. 3 reactor to operate beyond 40 yrs
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  2. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice public security minister elected as Interpol president
  3. 10 Nov 2016Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia move to curb cross-border kidnappings
  4. 10 Nov 2016Chinese vice security minister elected as Interpol president
  5. 11 Nov 2016Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete