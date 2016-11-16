Japan regulator OKs another nuclear reactor to run beyond 40-yr limit

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority gave approval Wednesday for a third reactor to operate beyond the mandated 40-year maximum lifespan, signaling a further weakening in enforcement of the limit introduced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The No. 3 unit at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama plant in Fukui Prefecture is the latest reactor allowed to continue in service beyond the limit following two such units at the utility's Takahama complex, also in Fukui.

The Mihama No. 3 unit, which began commercial operation in December 1976, went offline in May 2011 for a regular checkup and has not been restarted, undergoing inspections to meet tougher safety requirements introduced after the Fukushima disaster.