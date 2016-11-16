Foreign tourists to Japan reach 20.11 mil. in Jan.-Oct.

The estimated total number of foreign visitors to Japan reached 20.11 million at the end of October, up 23.3 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday.

The agency had already released a preliminary tally of foreign visitors at the end of October, which topped last year's record 19.74 million and surpassed the 20 million line for the first time.

By countries and regions, Chinese ranked top, with 5.51 million, up 28.7 percent, followed by South Koreans and Taiwanese, who showed a rise of 29.2 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile in October alone, 2.13 million foreigners visited Japan, up 16.8 percent, due to a rise in international flights and port calls by cruise ships, and a long holiday in China on the occasion of the country's founding day in the reporting month.

The agency also said the number of duty-free shops in Japan rose to 38,653 as of Oct.1, surging around 10 percent from 35,202 shops logged on April 1.

