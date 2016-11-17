Trump's meeting with Abe reflects emphasis on Japan: aide

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's planned meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a reflection of his emphasis on Japan, a member of his transition team said Wednesday.

The meeting to be held in New York on Thursday "shows Mr. Trump's commitment to the relationship" with Japan, Rep. Devin Nunes told reporters after his talks with Katsuyuki Kawai, a special adviser to Abe.

The Republican from California said the meeting with Abe has been set at a time when Trump, who won the presidential election on Nov. 8, is "very, very busy trying to put together his Cabinet and the people who are going to support him."