Japan anime film "your name." tops box offices in Hong Kong, Thailand

Having taken Japan by storm, the animated film "your name." continued on its soaring popularity to top the box offices in both Hong Kong and Thailand over the past weekend, the film's distributor Toho Co. said Wednesday.

Makoto Shinkai's blockbuster love story opened Nov. 10 in Thailand and the following day in Hong Kong. Meanwhile in Taiwan, where the film opened in October, its soaring box office revenues overtook the 1998 horror film "Ring" to become the highest-grossing Japanese film in Taiwan of all time, according to Toho.

The time-travel romance is slated to be released in a total of 89 countries and regions. It will open in Australia and Britain in November, followed by China, France and Malaysia in December, as well as South Korea in January.

The story depicts the strange body-swapping between Mitsuha, a high school girl living in the countryside and yearning for life outside, and Taki, a high school boy in Tokyo, in their dreams, as their fates become intertwined by the once-in-a-thousand-year fall of a comet.

Featuring beautiful cinematography and music by popular Japanese rock band RADWIMPS, the award-winning film surpassed 15 billion yen ($138 million) in box office revenues by mid-October since its Aug. 26 release in Japan, drawing 11.84 million people in just 52 days.

