Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 2:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:11 19 November 2016

New Tokyo fish market will not open for at least 1 year: Koike

TOKYO, Nov. 19, Kyodo

The controversial relocation of Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market will not take place for at least one year due to pending safety checks at the replacement site, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The relocation of the wholesale market, which also deals in fruit and vegetables, to the nearby Toyosu area was postponed after Koike decided in August, upon assuming her post, to delay the new market's planned November opening amid concerns about soil and air pollution.

In a press conference on Friday, Koike presented a new schedule showing that an expert panel and a relocation project team will check the safety of the new site and its facilities between April to May, after the results of the ninth and final round of groundwater tests are released in January.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tsukiji fish market will not be relocated for at least 1 year: Koike
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  4. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China
  5. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete