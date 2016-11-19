New Tokyo fish market will not open for at least 1 year: Koike

The controversial relocation of Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market will not take place for at least one year due to pending safety checks at the replacement site, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The relocation of the wholesale market, which also deals in fruit and vegetables, to the nearby Toyosu area was postponed after Koike decided in August, upon assuming her post, to delay the new market's planned November opening amid concerns about soil and air pollution.

In a press conference on Friday, Koike presented a new schedule showing that an expert panel and a relocation project team will check the safety of the new site and its facilities between April to May, after the results of the ninth and final round of groundwater tests are released in January.