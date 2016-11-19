Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 17:31

15:08 19 November 2016

Japan, Russia to ease visa rules, push tourism under cooperation plan

LIMA, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Japan and Russia have agreed to promote tourism and ease visa requirements for each other's citizens under an economic cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in May, Japanese officials said Friday.

Some other aspects of the eight-point action plan -- such as cooperation on pediatrics, and promotion of trade and investment involving small and medium-sized companies -- will start later this year, according to the officials.

Hiroshige Seko, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, will report on the detailed projects to Abe and President Vladimir Putin during their meeting Saturday on the sidelines of a summit of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Lima.

