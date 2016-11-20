Japan's Takarazuka troupe provides new services to fans in Taiwan

Taiwanese fans of the Japanese all-woman Takarazuka Revue troupe went to a movie theater in Taipei to see a live stream of the last show of its top stars on Sunday.

It marks a new way for the company to engage its some 10,000 fans in Taiwan, the second-largest market outside of Japan.

About 500 people came to Vieshow Cinemas in Taipei's Xinyi District to see the final performances of Kairi Hokusho, who plays the leading male role of the company's Star Troupe, Fu Hinami, the leading female character of the sub-troupe, and troupe member Kurara Mito.

It is a company tradition that top stars of its five sub-troupes present a special program at their final performance before retiring.

Sunday's performance and farewell show, which took place at Takarazuka Theater in central Tokyo, was streamed live to movie theaters in Taipei and Hong Kong.

The lack of subtitles did not bother Carol Su, who flew in from Vietnam just to see the show.

Su, 46, who came with her mother, said they developed a strong interest in Takarazuka performances after the troupe first came to Taiwan in 2013.

It is not the first time for Takarazuka to live broadcast the final shows of its top stars in Taiwan. However, it is the first time the company invited the media to see the performance and report it, suggesting the century-old company, based in Hyogo Prefecture, is changing its marketing strategy.

The troupe, following its inaugural tour performance in Taiwan in 2013, came back for a second appearance in 2015, delighting the sold-out crowd whose warm response surprised troupe members.

Although the revue has received many requests to perform again in Taiwan, overseas performances are costly and the company can only afford to do so two to three times a year in Taiwan, Kensaku Murakawa, head of the troupe's promotion department, told Kyodo News.

So the company came up with the idea of live streaming the final shows of its top stars and hopes to provide the service on a regular basis, hopefully 10 shows annually, Murakawa said.

In addition, the troupe has produced performance DVDs whose distribution will be handled by Sony Corp.

With the new services in place, the company hopes to see the number of its Taiwanese fans continue to grow.

Takarazuka has about 10,000 Facebook page fans in Taiwan, an impressive number for a country of 230 million people and for a company which presented its debut performance only three years ago.

Founded in 1913 by Ichizo Kobayashi, the founder of Hankyu Railways, the troupe was composed of a band of singing and dancing girls to help sell more train tickets on Kobayashi's company train line at the hot-spring resort of Takarazuka.

The troupe on average attracts 2.5 million Japanese each year, entertaining families through good times and bad for a century.

However, the fact that about 90 percent of the company's audience is female means it has limitations on attracting men.

As Murakawa suggested that the company will not build any more theaters on the near future, it is unlikely to significantly increase the number of new fans at home, motivating the company to turn its eye to the Asian market.

==Kyodo