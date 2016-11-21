Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 8:44

07:42 21 November 2016

Abe, Xi agree to improve bilateral ties

LIMA, Nov. 20, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Sunday to improve bilateral ties ahead of the 45th anniversary of their normalization of relations, a Japanese government official said.

Abe also invited Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Japan to hold a trilateral summit with South Korea later this year during a meeting in Lima with Xi, who gave no clear answer to the call, according to Kotaro Nogami, Japan's deputy chief Cabinet secretary who briefed reporters on the result of the some 10-minute-long meeting.

Abe and Xi met amid growing uncertainty about whether South Korean President Park Geun Hye, who is facing calls to resign due to an influence-peddling scandal, can visit Japan for a summit the three countries agreed earlier to hold within 2016.

