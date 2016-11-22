M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan, tsunami observed

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit northeastern Japan on Tuesday morning, the weather agency said, with tsunami of near 1 meter observed in Fukushima Prefecture and other areas on the Pacific coast.

A tsunami measuring 90 centimeters was observed on the coast of Soma, Fukushima at 7:06 a.m., and waves of up to 80 cm were seen in other coastal areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some people suffered minor injuries in Fukushima, according to local firefighter offices.