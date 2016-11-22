Spent-fuel cooling at Fukushima Daini plant temporarily halts

The cooling system at one of the spent-fuel pools at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant temporarily halted Tuesday morning after a strong earthquake rattled northeastern Japan, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

Cooling at the No. 3 unit's spent-fuel pool resumed at 7:47 a.m., less than two hours after the system automatically halted. TEPCO said it has not detected any radiation leaks at the site of the four-reactor plant -- located some 12 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which was devastated by the 2011 quake and tsunami disaster.

Following the magnitude-7.4 quake that struck Fukushima and nearby northeastern Japan prefectures shortly before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Daiichi and Daini plants were hit by tsunami waves about 1 meter high about 40 minutes later. There were no reports of injuries at the two sites, the plant operator said.