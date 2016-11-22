10:33 22 November 2016
Spent-fuel cooling at Fukushima Daini plant temporarily halts
TOKYO, Nov. 22, Kyodo
The cooling system at one of the spent-fuel pools at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant temporarily halted Tuesday morning after a strong earthquake rattled northeastern Japan, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.
Cooling at the No. 3 unit's spent-fuel pool resumed at 7:47 a.m., less than two hours after the system automatically halted. TEPCO said it has not detected any radiation leaks at the site of the four-reactor plant -- located some 12 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which was devastated by the 2011 quake and tsunami disaster.
Following the magnitude-7.4 quake that struck Fukushima and nearby northeastern Japan prefectures shortly before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Daiichi and Daini plants were hit by tsunami waves about 1 meter high about 40 minutes later. There were no reports of injuries at the two sites, the plant operator said.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.