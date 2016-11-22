M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan, tsunami observed

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit northeastern Japan on Tuesday morning, the weather agency said, with tsunami of over 1 meter observed in Miyagi Prefecture and other areas on the Pacific coast.

The quake is an aftershock of the March 2011 earthquake that, along with ensuing tsunami, devastated wide coastal areas in northeastern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It is the first quake with a magnitude of 7 or bigger to hit Japan since July 2014.

The agency warned that there may be similar-scale quakes for around a week.