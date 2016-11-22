Close

Kyodo News

November 22, 2016 14:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:28 22 November 2016

Olympics: Organizers trying to budget 2020 costs at 2 trillion yen

TOKYO, Nov. 22, Kyodo

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is aiming to settle its overall budget for the 2020 Games at around 2 trillion yen, according to sources with knowledge of the cost-cutting process Tuesday.

The target set by organizers is 1 trillion yen less than the figure released by the Tokyo metropolitan government earlier this month. The International Olympic Committee had said in October that 3 trillion yen was a "very large" estimate.

A second meeting of the four-party working group consisting of high-ranking officials from the IOC, the national and metropolitan governments and the organizing committee is set for Nov. 29, when a budget draft could be officially announced.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  3. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid
  4. 18 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 18 months in jail
  5. 19 Nov 2016North Korea holds congress for women for 1st time in 3 decades

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete