Olympics: Organizers trying to budget 2020 costs at 2 trillion yen

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is aiming to settle its overall budget for the 2020 Games at around 2 trillion yen, according to sources with knowledge of the cost-cutting process Tuesday.

The target set by organizers is 1 trillion yen less than the figure released by the Tokyo metropolitan government earlier this month. The International Olympic Committee had said in October that 3 trillion yen was a "very large" estimate.

A second meeting of the four-party working group consisting of high-ranking officials from the IOC, the national and metropolitan governments and the organizing committee is set for Nov. 29, when a budget draft could be officially announced.