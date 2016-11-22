Museum dedicated to 18th century "Great Wave" artist opens in Tokyo

A museum dedicated to Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), a Japanese ukiyo-e artist best known for his work "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," opened Tuesday in Tokyo's Sumida Ward where he was born and spent almost all of his 90 years of life.

Despite falling on a weekday, people queued from early in the morning to enter the Sumida Hokusai Museum, with many saying they took a day off from work to visit the museum on its opening day.

The Sumida Ward office, which runs the museum, says the facility is aimed at honoring the great artist whom local residents are proud of, as well as drawing tourists.

"The Great Wave off Kanagawa," which depicts raging ocean waves in blue and white, is one of Hokusai's woodblock print series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji," or landscape prints showing Japan's highest peak from different locations.

The museum features a replica of the artist's studio and exhibits on the process he used to create "nishiki-e" multi-colored woodblock prints, including a high-definition display to appreciate some of his works.

Through these displays, visitors will be able to trace the course of his life, the museum said.

The museum building was designed by internationally renowned architect Kazuyo Sejima.

