M7.4 quake hits northeastern Japan, causing tsunami

A powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Tuesday, briefly disrupting nuclear fuel cooling functions at an idled power plant and generating tsunami of over 1 meter in the region, which was devastated by a huge quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster five years ago.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, which struck at 5:59 a.m., is believed to be an aftershock of the magnitude-9.0 earthquake in March 2011 that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing.

After Tuesday's quake, whose focus was about 25 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean seabed off Fukushima, a total 17 people were reported injured, three seriously, in Fukushima, Miyagi, Chiba and Tokyo, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. There were no reports of deaths.

Tsunami warnings following the quake prompted people to flee to higher ground. It was the first time since December 2012 that the agency had issued a tsunami alert due to an aftershock from the 2011 quake.

A tsunami measuring 1.4 meters was observed at Sendai port in Miyagi Prefecture, and a 1-meter wave hit the coast near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which was catastrophically damaged by the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Seventeen small boats were overturned at the ports of Higashimatsushima and Shichigahama in Miyagi Prefecture, apparently by tsunami, the Japan Coastal Guard said.

Some 13,000 people in coastal areas of Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures fled to evacuation centers before all tsunami warnings and advisories were lifted by 1 p.m., according to Kyodo News tallies.

Having experienced the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster, many people fled immediately after Tuesday's quake occurred, causing traffic congestion in some parts.

"The sound of sirens brought back memories of the huge earthquake (in 2011)," said Tomomi Nagakubo, 48, who drove by car to an evacuation center in Ibaraki Prefecture with her 13-year-old son.

A cooling facility for nuclear spent-fuel at the Fukushima Daini power plant's No. 3 reactor building temporarily stopped working, according to its operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

"I have been informed that it will not immediately lead to a radiation leak or an increase in the temperature of the fuel," the government's top spokesman Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference in Tokyo.

Equipment to measure dust for radioactivity within the premises of the Fukushima Daini complex also stopped working, but TEPCO said the fault has not caused by any serious problems. No abnormalities were found to the four reactors of the Fukushima Daini power plant, TEPCO said after inspecting the facility.

According to TEPCO and other utilities, no abnormalities were observed at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, where decommissioning work is underway, or at the nuclear plants in other parts of northeastern Japan.

The quake, which also shook the Tokyo area, measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, the weather agency said.

It was the first quake of magnitude 7 or greater to hit Japan since July 2014, with the agency warning that there may be quakes of similar magnitude for around a week. The underwater quake resulted from a vertical fault movement, a phenomenon likely to trigger tidal waves, the agency said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in Buenos Aires before heading home from an international tour that began Thursday that the government will assess the damage caused by the quake and keep the public informed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said there have been no reports yet of significant damage from the quake or tsunami. He said the government "will continue to gather information about damage, work closely with the Self-Defense Forces and dedicate every effort to disaster response."

The Defense Ministry sent SDF fighter aircraft and choppers to quake-hit regions to check for quake damage.

Rail and flight services were disrupted, with some bullet trains temporarily halted and some flights to and from Sendai airport canceled.

Over 300 public schools, including kindergartens, and some private schools in the northeastern Tohoku region and neighboring Kanto region called off classes due to the quake.

A fire occurred at a petroleum complex in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 6:15 a.m. and was put out about 25 minutes later, according to the prefectural police. It was not immediately known if the fire was caused by the quake, and there were no reports of injuries from it.

