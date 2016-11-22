Quake temporarily halts spent-fuel cooling at Fukushima Daini plant

The cooling system of one of the spent-fuel pools at the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant temporarily halted Tuesday morning after a strong earthquake rattled northeastern Japan, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

The cooling system for the No. 3 unit's spent-fuel pool automatically halted at around 6:10 a.m. following the quake shortly before 6 a.m. and the utility resumed operation of the system at 7:47 a.m. after confirming safety. TEPCO said it had not detected any radiation leaks at the site of the four-reactor plant -- located around 12 kilometers south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

Following Tuesday's magnitude-7.4 quake that struck Fukushima and nearby northeastern Japan prefectures, the Daiichi and Daini plants were hit by tsunami waves about 1 meter high in 40 minutes. There were no reports of injuries at the two sites, the plant operator said.