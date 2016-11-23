02:11 23 November 2016
Paris readies bid for 2025 World Expo, to vie with Osaka
PARIS, Nov. 22, Kyodo
Paris will seek to host the 2025 World Exposition, French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday, a move that pits the French capital against Japan's Osaka Prefecture.
According to Hollande's office, the French government has given notice in writing to the Bureau International des Expositions, the expo's governing body, of Paris' bid.
In addition to Osaka, Toronto in Canada and Manchester in Britain are reportedly pondering whether they should vie for the 2025 international event.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.