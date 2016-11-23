Close

November 23, 2016 4:23

02:11 23 November 2016

Paris readies bid for 2025 World Expo, to vie with Osaka

PARIS, Nov. 22, Kyodo

Paris will seek to host the 2025 World Exposition, French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday, a move that pits the French capital against Japan's Osaka Prefecture.

According to Hollande's office, the French government has given notice in writing to the Bureau International des Expositions, the expo's governing body, of Paris' bid.

In addition to Osaka, Toronto in Canada and Manchester in Britain are reportedly pondering whether they should vie for the 2025 international event.

