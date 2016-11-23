Close

Kyodo News

November 23, 2016 7:24

05:33 23 November 2016

Russia deploys antiship missiles on disputed isles off Hokkaido

VLADIVOSTOK, Nov. 23, Kyodo

The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet has deployed state-of-the-art antiship missile systems on islands off northern Japan at the center of a long-running spat between Tokyo and Moscow, the fleet's newspaper reported recently.

The Bastion missile system has been installed on Etorofu Island and the Bal system on Kunashiri Island, according to the report.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in March his country would deploy the shore-to-ship missile systems on the islands before the end of the year.

